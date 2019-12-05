Putin: Cold Reception of Missile Moratorium Proposal Forces Russia to Take Defensive Steps

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Lack of response from the West to the missile deployment moratorium forces Russia to take a series of defensive measures, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

In September, Putin sent a message to the leaders of a number of countries, including NATO members, with a proposal to impose a moratorium on the deployment of shorter- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe and other regions. NATO later said the proposal for the moratorium was not credible because it ignored reality on the ground.

"As you know, we have announced a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such missiles [intermediate- and shorter range], and invited our colleagues in Europe and the United States to join it. So far, only French President [Emmanuel] Macron has responded, there is no reaction from other partners," Putin said, addressing a defense-related meeting in Sochi.

"This forces us to take measures to counter these threats," the Russian president stressed.