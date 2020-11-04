UrduPoint.com
Putin Commemorates Unity Day In Kremlin, Lays Flowers At Monument In Red Square

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin commemorated the Day of National Unity by laying a bouquet at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky in Moscow's Red Square.

Images broadcast by state television Rossiya 24 show Putin joined by representatives of youth organizations to mark the day. After paying respects, Putin listened to the new bells ringing in the Kremlin's standout Spassky Tower.

The president is also scheduled to visit the architectural museum in the Kremlin's reconstructed Chudov Monastery.

A day prior, the president's press office said Putin will traditionally hold talks will leaders of Russia's religious confession in a videoconference format.

Unity Day was commenced in 2005 to commemorate a turning point in Russian history, when Prince Dmitry Pozharsky and Kuzma Minin united an army and expelled the Polish-Lithuanian conquerors. November 4, denoted as October 22 in the old Gregorian Calendar, was when Russian forces won a key victory at the gates of Moscow's Kremlin in 1612.

