Putin Commends Brazilian Leader For Courage In Countering COVID-19

Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin commended his Brazilian counterpart, who contracted the coronavirus in the summer, for courage in battling the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin commended his Brazilian counterpart, who contracted the coronavirus in the summer, for courage in battling the disease.

In early July, Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for COVID-19. After being in quarantine a couple of weeks, the right-wing president - an ardent opponent of lockdowns who often defies mask wearing rules - returned to work.

"It has not been easy for all of us to work this year, but you have personally encountered this infection and gone through this challenge very courageously. I want to wish you all the best, first of all health," Putin said at the online BRICS summit.

According to the president, in difficult circumstances, the Brazilian leader showed "the best male, strong-willed virtues" and approached all issues "first of all based on the interests of his people, his country, putting off decisions related to his personal health.

"

"This is an example for all of us not only in terms of a courageous attitude to the performance of duty, but also in terms of the performance of duties as the head of state," Putin continued.

He also thanked the Brazilian leader for joint work.

After the United States and India, Brazil is the third-worst hit country. The nation has so far confirmed over 5.8 million COVID-19 cases, including over 166,000 deaths and 5.3 million recoveries.

Russia is the fifth on the list, with more than 1.9 million confirmed infections.

