UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Commends Effectiveness Of Russian-Sponsored International Security Forum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Putin Commends Effectiveness of Russian-Sponsored International Security Forum

The international high-level security forum that the Russian Security Council sponsors every year has shown itself to be highly effective when it comes to countering global challenges and reinforcing the security system both regionally and internationally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in a letter to participants of the 10th security forum in the Russian city of Ufa

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The international high-level security forum that the Russian Security Council sponsors every year has shown itself to be highly effective when it comes to countering global challenges and reinforcing the security system both regionally and internationally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in a letter to participants of the 10th security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

The three-day forum is attended by secretaries of security councils, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level officials from 119 countries.

"Over the past decade, your forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council has fully proven to be in high demand and effective in ensuring a dialogue for addressing global challenges ... I hope that your collaboration is informative, productive and conductive to our common goal - the establishment of a secure, flexible, indivisible and equal-for-all security system on the national and global levels," Putin wrote in a letter, as read out by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev during the opening ceremony of the forum.

The president has added that such high-level talks provide participants with a good opportunity to network and exchange the best practices.

The Russian Security Council has been organizing this conference annually since 2009 in different cities of Russia.

This year, the forum will be focused on sustainable development risks amid hybrid threats, international cooperation in countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, emergency crisis management and humanitarian aid, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Ufa From Best

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

7 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

14 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

17 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

17 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.