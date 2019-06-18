Putin Commends Effectiveness of Russian-Sponsored International Security Forum

(@imziishan)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The international high-level security forum that the Russian Security Council sponsors every year has shown itself to be highly effective when it comes to countering global challenges and reinforcing the security system both regionally and internationally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday in a letter to participants of the 10th security forum in the Russian city of Ufa.

The three-day forum is attended by secretaries of security councils, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level officials from 119 countries.

"Over the past decade, your forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council has fully proven to be in high demand and effective in ensuring a dialogue for addressing global challenges ... I hope that your collaboration is informative, productive and conductive to our common goal - the establishment of a secure, flexible, indivisible and equal-for-all security system on the national and global levels," Putin wrote in a letter, as read out by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev during the opening ceremony of the forum.

The president has added that such high-level talks provide participants with a good opportunity to network and exchange the best practices.

The Russian Security Council has been organizing this conference annually since 2009 in different cities of Russia.

This year, the forum will be focused on sustainable development risks amid hybrid threats, international cooperation in countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, emergency crisis management and humanitarian aid, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.