Putin Commends Soviet Leaders Of WW2 Era For Understanding 'Nature Of External Threats'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Putin Commends Soviet Leaders of WW2 Era for Understanding 'Nature of External Threats'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised the Soviet leadership of the WW2 period for understanding the outside threats of the time.

"Stalin and his entourage, indeed, deserve many legitimate accusations.

We remember the crimes committed by the regime against its own people and the horror of mass repressions. In other words, there are many things the Soviet leaders can be reproached for, but poor understanding of the nature of external threats is not one of them. They saw how attempts were made to leave the Soviet Union alone to deal with Germany and its allies," Putin wrote in an article published by The National Interest magazine.

