Putin Compares International Politics With Music Played Without False Notes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday compared international relations with a "global concert", where the interests of each participant must be taken into account so that "the music is played without false notes."

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday compared international relations with a "global concert", where the interests of each participant must be taken into account so that "the music is played without false notes.

"

"The time has come to talk about a global concert, about a model for developing the interests of culture and traditions, where the sound of each instrument is important, indispensable and valuable. And for the music to be played without false notes, without any cacophony, but rather sound harmoniously, it is important to take into account opinions and interests of all participants in international affairs," Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.