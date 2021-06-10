Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that the idea of dividing peoples into indigenous and non-indigenous resembles the theory and practice of the Nazi Germany

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the parliament a bill outlining the rights of the indigenous peoples.

Despite historical facts to the contrary, the draft legislation, which was marked as urgent, does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.

"The division into indigenous or first-class categories of people, and second-class categories, and so on, definitely perfectly resembles the theory and practice of Nazi Germany," the president told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin tv program.