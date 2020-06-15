UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Completed Article On WWII, Will Decide On Date Of Publication - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Putin Completed Article on WWII, Will Decide on Date of Publication - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has prepared an article about World War II but has yet to decide on when to publish it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday

"It's complete. The decision on when to publish will be made by the president," Peskov said.

During his latest annual press conference, Putin mentioned his intention to pen an article about World War II.

This year's 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was supposed to be marked by a military parade in Moscow on May 9, but this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been moved to June 24 and will be attended by leaders of a number of Russia's neighbors and other countries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Vladimir Putin Peruvian Nuevo Sol May June Sunday World War Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

2 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

3 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.