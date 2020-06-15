Putin Completed Article on WWII, Will Decide on Date of Publication - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has prepared an article about World War II but has yet to decide on when to publish it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"It's complete. The decision on when to publish will be made by the president," Peskov said.

During his latest annual press conference, Putin mentioned his intention to pen an article about World War II.

This year's 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany was supposed to be marked by a military parade in Moscow on May 9, but this was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been moved to June 24 and will be attended by leaders of a number of Russia's neighbors and other countries.