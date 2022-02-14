- Home
- World
- News
- Putin Conceptually Approves Draft of Russia's Responses on Security Guarantees - Peskov
Putin Conceptually Approves Draft Of Russia's Responses On Security Guarantees - Peskov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the draft to the country's leader earlier in the day.
"The president conceptually approved the graft presented by Lavrov. Diplomats are now working on finalizing the text, which will subsequently be sent to recipients," Peskov said.