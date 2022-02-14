(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has conceptually approved the foreign ministry's draft of Moscow's responses on security guarantees proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the draft to the country's leader earlier in the day.

"The president conceptually approved the graft presented by Lavrov. Diplomats are now working on finalizing the text, which will subsequently be sent to recipients," Peskov said.