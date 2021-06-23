Putin Concerned Over International Terrorism, Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the persisting risks related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; international terrorism; regional armed conflicts; and cross-border crime.

"Regional armed conflicts, the risks of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the activity of cross-border criminal groups, drug trafficking and cybercriminals all raise serious concerns ... International terrorism continues to pose a special threat," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Russian leader stressed that all the countries must unite effort, given the scale of these problems.