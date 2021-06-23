UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Concerned Over International Terrorism, Proliferation Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Putin Concerned Over International Terrorism, Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Wednesday to the persisting risks related to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; international terrorism; regional armed conflicts; and cross-border crime.

"Regional armed conflicts, the risks of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the activity of cross-border criminal groups, drug trafficking and cybercriminals all raise serious concerns ... International terrorism continues to pose a special threat," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Russian leader stressed that all the countries must unite effort, given the scale of these problems.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Cyber Crime Criminals All

Recent Stories

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musi ..

6 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop on Elec ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainabi ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.