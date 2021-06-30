MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his concerns over NATO's military exploitation of neighboring Ukraine, which put Russia's national security at risk.

"I am concerned about another, a more fundamental issue, namely the beginning of the military exploitation of the Ukrainian territory.

As per the Ukrainian constitution, there cannot be any foreign military bases there; there can be training centers established there... Military exploitation of the territory, which directly borders us, creates significant security problems for us," Putin said during a televised Q&A session.