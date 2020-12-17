UrduPoint.com
Putin Concludes Annual Press Conference Which Lasted 4 Hours 29 Minutes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The big annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday lasted for 4 hours 29 minutes and the president answered 60 questions about domestic and international issues.

The longest presidential press conference took place in 2008, when the broadcast lasted for 4 hours and 40 minutes. At the same time, the first press conference in 2001 lasted just over 1.5 hours.

The annual press conference of the Russian leader this year was held in a new format due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also included elements of a direct line.

