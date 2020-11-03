UrduPoint.com
Putin Condemns Attack In Vienna, Offers Condolences To Kurz - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Putin Condemns Attack in Vienna, Offers Condolences to Kurz - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack in Vienna and offered his condolences to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Putin sent a telegram to Kurz and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen after Monday's attack in the Austrian capital. Fire was opened in several locations, killing four people and injuring 18. One attacker was shot dead by the law enforcement, but a few more may be at large, according to media reports.

"The Russian president has strongly condemned this cruel and cynical crime, which yet again proved the inhumane nature of terrorism and expressed certainty that terrorists would not succeed in scaring people, sowing discord and disagreements among people of different religions," the telegram said, according to the Kremlin.

The president conveyed his condolences for the loved ones of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The president confirmed Russia's readiness to "boost cooperation with Austria and other members of the global community to counter all forms and manifestations of terrorism."

