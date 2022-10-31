MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Dear Madam President, dear Mr Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat. Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster," the telegram, published on the Kremlin's website, read.