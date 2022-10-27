(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the terrorist attack in Shiraz, and also confirmed his readiness to increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Earlier, Iranian media reported that an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday. As a result of the terrorist attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 injured.

"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act committed in Shiraz," Putin said in a telegram.

"I would like to confirm the readiness of the Russian side to further build up cooperation with Iranian partners in the anti-terrorist direction."

The Russian leader noted that it was difficult to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of civilians ” including children and women ” within the walls of a religious shrine.

He added that terrorism violated not only the laws, but also the norms of human morality.

Putin conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those wounded.