Putin Confirms Intention to Attend SCO Summit in Samarkand From September 15-16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Thursday his intention to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which will take place in the Uzbek ancient city of Samarkand on September 15-16.

After the ceremony of Russian-language schools' opening in Tajikistan, Putin, saying goodbye to his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, noted that they would see each other soon. The ceremony was held in an online format.

"See you later... in Samarkand," Putin said.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

In 2017, India and Pakistan also joined the SCO.

The aim of the organization is to strengthen friendly relations and mutual trust among the member countries, to exert common efforts for the protection of regional peace, security and stability, to fight against terrorism, separatism, organized crime and illegal migration, as well as to strengthen political, economic, scientific, energy and technological cooperation.