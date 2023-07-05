Open Menu

Putin Confirms Readiness To Assist In Development Of Peace Treaty Between Yerevan, Baku

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday confirmed readiness to keep assisting in the development of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan during a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday confirmed readiness to keep assisting in the development of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan during a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed, including issues of ensuring unhindered transport links along the Lachin corridor. The fundamental importance of the consistent implementation of the entire set of agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan for 2020-2022 was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also confirmed Moscow's "readiness" to provide practical assistance "in the development of a peace treaty" between Yerevan and Baku.

