Putin Confirms Russia Ready to Supply Fertilizers to Developing Countries Free of Charge

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Russia was ready to supply fertilizers to developing countries free of charge.

"The day before yesterday I also informed Mr.

Guterres that 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers have accumulated in the seaports of the European Union. We are ready to transfer them to developing countries free of charge," Putin said, speaking at an expanded meeting of the council of member states' leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).