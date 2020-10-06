(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The coronavirus threat has not receded yet, but Russia is ready for any development of the events, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 06th October, 2020) The coronavirus threat has not receded yet, but Russia is ready for any development of the events, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian COVID-19 response center announced that the country had recorded 11,615 coronavirus cases in 24 hours � close to the record high daily increase registered in May.

"The threat of the virus has not receded yet, it is still here, but we are ready for any development. We will act consistently, we will support the citizens, the social sphere and the healthcare sector. I am sure that these decisions will be always understood and supported by all the Duma factions," Putin told the leaders of the political factions of the Russian lower chamber.