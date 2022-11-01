Putin Confirms to Erdogan Russia Ready to Supply Grain, Fertilizers to Africa for Free

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's readiness to supply significant volumes of grain and fertilizers to Africa free of charge, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russia's readiness to supply significant volumes of grain and fertilizers to Africa free of charge, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russia's readiness to supply significant volumes of grain and fertilizers to Africa free of charge was confirmed," the statement says.