MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and confirmed Russia's readiness to provide necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in the central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT. According to the latest information, the death toll has risen to 1,498 people, and over 7,600 people received injuries. Strong tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, which reported at least 403 victims.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Having expressed deep condolences on the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, which caused numerous deaths, Vladimir Putin confirmed his readiness to immediately provide Turkish partners with the necessary assistance in dealing with the consequences of this natural disaster. Concrete proposals have already been sent to the Turkish side through appropriate channels," the statement said.

Erdogan, in turn, told Putin that he was instructing the country's competent agencies to accept the help of Russian rescue teams.

"Turkish president warmly thanked Vladimir Putin for such a quick and sincere response and said he was instructing the country's competent agencies to accept the help of Russian rescue teams," the statement said.