MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, confirmed Russia's readiness to provide IAEA inspectors with necessary assistance during their visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the Agency's inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement says.