MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the current situation with the now-frozen talks with Ukraine, saying that Moscow is willing to resume the dialogue, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Special attention was paid to the situation with the negotiations that are frozen through the fault of Kiev. Vladimir Putin confirmed the Russian side's openness to resume the dialogue," the Kremlin said in a statement.