Putin Confirms to Russian Cabinet He Self-Isolates After Coronavirus Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to the national cabinet on Tuesday that he is self-isolating after contacts with several coronavirus-positive people, adding that one of them was inoculated against the coronavirus but did not manage to get a booster shot timely.

"I had to postpone my visit to Tajikistan, because several people in my close entourage fell ill. One of them, a person who works in close contact with me, was vaccinated, his antibody titer decreased and he got re-vaccinated, but it appears it was a bit late, as I believe he fell ill three days after re-vaccination. I communicated with him all day long," Putin said.

The Russian leader assured that his antibody titer is still high.