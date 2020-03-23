(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aslan Bzhania on the victory in the Abkhaz presidential election and confirmed readiness to continue working on strengthening Russian-Abkhaz cooperation, the Kremlin said on Monday in a press release.

"A convincing victory in the elections, which were held with respect to the free will of the citizens, has proved that you are well respected among your compatriots," the press release said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin reaffirmed his readiness to work with Bzhania to further strengthen Russian-Abkhaz relations.

Opposition candidate Bzhania secured victory in the presidential election which was held on Sunday with 56.5 percent of the vote.