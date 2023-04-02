UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulated Lukashenko On Day Of Unity Of Peoples Of Russia And Belarus - Kremlin

Published April 02, 2023

Putin Congratulated Lukashenko on Day of Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, congratulations on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus, noting that despite the sanctions pressure, Russia and Belarus are effectively coordinating efforts in the international arena, according to a statement published on the Kremlin website on Sunday.

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, accept our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus ... Despite the unprecedented sanctions pressure from outside, we are effectively coordinating efforts in the international arena, in the sphere of defense and security, and successfully implementing programs aimed at strengthening financial and economic, and scientific and technological sovereignty," Putin said in the statement.

The Russian leader also noted that Russia and Belarus were systematically expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, vigorously improving the mechanisms of the Union State. Besides, Putin said that he was confident the partnership between the fraternal peoples would only grow in the future.

The Russian president also wished Lukashenko good health and success, and the citizens of Belarus happiness and prosperity.

