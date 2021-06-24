Putin Congratulated Pashinyan on Winning Armenian Elections - Yerevan

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on winning the snap parliamentary elections during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Armenian government said.

"Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin congratulated Pashinyan on the successful holding of elections in Armenia and winning them," the government said in a statement.