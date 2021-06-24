UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulated Pashinyan On Winning Armenian Elections - Yerevan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Putin Congratulated Pashinyan on Winning Armenian Elections - Yerevan

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on winning the snap parliamentary elections during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Armenian government said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on winning the snap parliamentary elections during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Armenian government said.

"Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin congratulated Pashinyan on the successful holding of elections in Armenia and winning them," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic ..

18 seconds ago

Joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghan ..

20 seconds ago

Valentino Rossi's VR46 ink Ducati deal from 2022

21 seconds ago

Vaccine acceptability decision be taken by single ..

23 seconds ago

BBISE's Chairman urges students to focus on educat ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University organises seminar on self- ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.