Putin Congratulates Abkhazian President Khajimba on Independence Day - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Abkhazian counterpart, Raul Khajimba, on Abkhazia's Independence Day, stressing that Russia will continue assisting the country in ensuring its national security, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the president of the Republic of Abkhazia, Raul Khajimba, to mark a national holiday, the Liberation and Independence Day ... Putin has confirmed that Russia will continue providing every possible cooperation to Abkhazia for ensuring national security and fulfilling pressing tasks of the socioeconomic development," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president has also praised the dynamic development of the bilateral cooperation, based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance, the Kremlin added.

While being a part of Georgia, Abkhazia suffered from ethnic tensions between Abkhazian and Georgian populations, resulting in the 1992-1993 war. The conflict ended with Abkhazia being a de facto independent country. In August 2008, Abkhazia and Russia fend off an attack by the Georgian military leading to the official founding of self-governing Abkhazian nation. It still remains unrecognized by the majority of world's nations, with the exception of Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru and Syria.