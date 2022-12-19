UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Putin Congratulates Argentine President on 2022 World Cup Victory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, to congratulate him on the victory of the Argentine national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin has just held a phone conversation with President Fernandez of Argentina and warmly congratulated him on the victory of the Argentine national team at the FIFA World Cup," Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also congratulated Argentina with its victory. Brazil lost to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

"Happy with the victory of the Argentine neighbors. Great game from Messi, who really deserved (victory), and Di Maria. Congratulations to the players, the coaching staff from Argentina and my friend Alberto Fernandez," Lula da Silva said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time (previous victories in 1978 and 1986).

In the semifinal game on Wednesday France defeated Morocco 2-0. On Saturday, Croatia won the World Cup bronze medal, beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff.

