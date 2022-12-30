MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on New Year and noted that Russia is willing to facilitate the stabilization and post-conflict restoration of Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Addressing Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Russian leader confirmed unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as readiness to facilitate the stabilization of the situation and the post-conflict restoration of Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also wished peace and prosperity to the friendly Syrian people.