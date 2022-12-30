UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Assad On New Year, Confirms Russia's Support For Syria - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Putin Congratulates Assad on New Year, Confirms Russia's Support for Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad on New Year and noted that Russia is willing to facilitate the stabilization and post-conflict restoration of Syria, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Addressing Syrian President Bashar Assad, the Russian leader confirmed unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, as well as readiness to facilitate the stabilization of the situation and the post-conflict restoration of Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also wished peace and prosperity to the friendly Syrian people.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

3 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.