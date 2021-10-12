UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Austria's Schallenberg On Promotion To Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Putin Congratulates Austria's Schallenberg on Promotion to Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Austria's former foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg on his new role as Federal chancellor, following Sebastian Kurz's surprise resignation.

"Relations between Russia and Austria have traditionally been constructive.

I hope your activities as the head of government will promote the development of bilateral cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our nations," Putin wrote in a message posted on his website.

Schallenberg was inaugurated two days after Kurz announced he would step aside to avoid chaos while he was under a corruption investigation. The 35-year-old conservative leader is suspected of using public funds to secure positive media coverage.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Vladimir Putin Austria Media Government

Recent Stories

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

45 minutes ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Abdu ..

1 hour ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

1 hour ago
 Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.