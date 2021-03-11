Putin Congratulates Bach on Re-Election as IOC Head: Russia Ready to Continue Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Thomas Bach on his re-election to the post International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, noting that Russia is ready to continue cooperation with the IOC, according to a telegram published by the Kremlin.

Bach was re-elected as IOC President on Wednesday.

The official, who has led the organization since 2013, was the only candidate.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election to the post of President of the International Olympic Committee. The voting results fully testify to the recognition of your great personal contribution to the development of the Olympic movement and the popularization of sports in the world. I would like to confirm Russia's readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IOC in all areas," the statement says.