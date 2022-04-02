UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Belarus's Lukashenko On Day Of Unity With Russia - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Putin Congratulates Belarus's Lukashenko on Day of Unity With Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Saturday on the Day of Unity of the Russian and Belarusian peoples.

The two neighbors established a supranational entity on April 2, 1997. It later became known as the Union State.

Putin said in a message that their agreements would help solidify their nations' positions on the international arena and establish a common social, economic and humanitarian space.

"It is certainly in the vested interests of our brotherly nations, especially seeing its significance in this tense international climate," the Russian leader added.   

