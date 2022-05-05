UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Bennett On Israeli Independence Day - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Israeli Independence Day during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President of Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that Putin warmly congratulated Bennett on the national holiday of Israel.

The sides also expressed interest in further developing friendly relations between the countries.

Moreover, Putin and Bennett talked about the significance of the May 9 Victory Day for Russians and Israelis.

"On the eve of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, which is celebrated in both Russia and Israel on May 9, Vladimir Putin and Naftali Bennet emphasized the special significance of this date for the people of both countries, who carefully preserve the historical truth about the events of those years and honor the memory of all the fallen including victims of the Holocaust," the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

