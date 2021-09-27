(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Turkmen counterpart, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, on the occasion of Turkmenistan's Independence Day and expressed confidence that all the areas of bilateral cooperation will be strengthened, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Your country has achieved great success in the economic and social spheres.

The policy of positive neutrality pursued by Turkmenistan contributes to the strengthening of stability and security in the Central Asian region," Putin's letter, released by the Kremlin, read.

Putin noted that the bilateral relations are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership, also praising the political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in various fields, as well as interaction within international bodies.