Putin Congratulates Biden, As US Electoral College Confirms His Election Victory - Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden, after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the US presidential election ... The Russian president noted that the Russian-US cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries' people and the international community," the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, "bearing a special responsibility for global security," can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing.
"I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you," Putin said.