Putin Congratulates Biden, as US Electoral College Confirms His Election Victory - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden, after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden, after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the US presidential election ... The Russian president noted that the Russian-US cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries' people and the international community," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, "bearing a special responsibility for global security," can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing.

"I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you," Putin said.