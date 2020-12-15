UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Biden, As US Electoral College Confirms His Election Victory - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden, after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter as the winner of the US presidential election; the Russian leader noted that bilateral cooperation would serve the interests of the whole world, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian Federation President Putin sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Biden on the occasion of his victory in the US presidential election ... The Russian president noted that the Russian-US cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would serve the interests of the two countries' people and the international community," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that Russia and the US, "bearing a special responsibility for global security," can contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is facing.

"I am ready for cooperation and contacts with you," Putin said.

More Stories From World

