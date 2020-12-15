UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Biden, Says Ready For 'collaboration'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:32 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election in November, saying he hoped their countries could set aside their differences to promote global security.

The Russian leader wished the US president-elect every success, adding that: "For my part, I am ready for collaboration and contacts with you," according to a Kremlin statement.

