MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the coming New Year, expressing the hope for continued dialogue and joint fruitful cooperation between the two states, the Kremlin said Friday.

"In a telegram to the Brazilian president, the Russian president expressed satisfaction that during Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, Moscow and Brazil actively cooperated on international platforms, especially within the framework of BRICS, and successfully developed friendly bilateral relations," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating Bolsonaro by a close margin. Lula will be sworn in as the country's president on January 1.�