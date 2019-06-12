Putin Congratulates Compatriots on Russia Day, Says Motherland Inseparable From Citizens

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday congratulated the country's citizens on Russia Day, saying that the motherland is inseparable from its citizens.

"The motherland is inseparable from us, the citizens of Russia, from our responsibility for [the country's] present and future, from our desire to contribute to its development and prosperity," the Russian leader said at the ceremony of Russian Federation National Awards for outstanding achievements in science and technology, literature and the arts, and humanitarian work that took place in the Kremlin.

Putin noted that Russian citizens valued their country's "thousand-years history, great culture and outstanding achievements."