UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Cuban President On New Year, Says Bilateral Relations On Rise- Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Putin Congratulates Cuban President on New Year, Says Bilateral Relations on Rise- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on New Year and said that the relations between the countries are on the rise, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"In congratulatory telegrams addressed to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and General of the Army Raul Castro on the republic's national holiday ” Liberation Day, as well as Christmas and the upcoming New Year, Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Cuban relations are on the rise, that the recent visit of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to Moscow fully confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Christmas Visit Castro Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

4 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.