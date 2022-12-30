Putin Congratulates Cuban President on New Year, Says Bilateral Relations on Rise- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on New Year and said that the relations between the countries are on the rise, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"In congratulatory telegrams addressed to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and General of the Army Raul Castro on the republic's national holiday ” Liberation Day, as well as Christmas and the upcoming New Year, Vladimir Putin noted that Russian-Cuban relations are on the rise, that the recent visit of Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to Moscow fully confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.