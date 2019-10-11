UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Diaz-Canel On Being Elected As Cuban President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel on being elected as the Cuban president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel on being elected as the Cuban president.

The Cuban parliament, the National Assembly, elected Diaz-Canel as the country's president during an extraordinary session on Thursday.

"The Decision of the National Assembly shows your high political influence and the acknowledgment of your merits in fulfilling the pressing tasks of the country's socioeconomic development," Putin's congratulatory message, published on the Kremlin's website on Friday, read.

Putin noted that he prioritized strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership.

"I am sure that your upcoming visit to Russia will promote further expanding of our mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in different spheres," Putin added.

Putin wished to his Cuban counterpart success and good health.

