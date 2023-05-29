UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Erdogan By Phone On Election Victory - Office Of Turkish Leader

Published May 29, 2023

Putin Congratulates Erdogan by Phone on Election Victory - Office of Turkish Leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election victory in a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader said on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

"President Vladimir Putin of Russia called President Erdogan to congratulate him on his election success.

Congratulating President Erdogan on his reelection, President Putin expressed his wish for the election results to be auspicious for the Turkish people," the statement said.

The two presidents agreed to further develop the bilateral relations, the presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed on further enhancing the cooperation in the Turkey-Russia relations and regional issues in the new period as well," the statement read.

