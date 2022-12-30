Putin Congratulates Erdogan on New Year, Notes Success of Joint Energy Projects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on New Year and noted the success of joint projects ensuring the long-term energy security, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin stated that, in the outgoing year, (Russia and Turkey) managed to significantly extend bilateral cooperation in many spheres, largest joint project, which are devoted to ensure the long-term regional energy security: construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and creation of regional gas hub in Turkey, are being implemented successfully," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also underlined dynamic development of Russia-Turkey mutually beneficial relations despite the complicated international environment.