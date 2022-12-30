UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Erdogan On New Year, Notes Success Of Joint Energy Projects - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Putin Congratulates Erdogan on New Year, Notes Success of Joint Energy Projects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on New Year and noted the success of joint projects ensuring the long-term energy security, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin stated that, in the outgoing year, (Russia and Turkey) managed to significantly extend bilateral cooperation in many spheres, largest joint project, which are devoted to ensure the long-term regional energy security: construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and creation of regional gas hub in Turkey, are being implemented successfully," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader also underlined dynamic development of Russia-Turkey mutually beneficial relations despite the complicated international environment.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

2 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

3 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.