Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Reelection as Turkish President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Dear Mr. Erdogan, dear friend, please accept my sincere congratulations on your reelection as president", the congratulatory message, published by the Kremlin, read.

The message said that Erdogan's election victory was a result of his dedicated work and "a clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy."

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

I would like to reaffirm our readiness to continue our constructive dialogue on topical issues of bilateral, regional and international agenda," the message read.

Moscow places great importance on the consistent implementation of joint projects with Ankara, primarily the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey.

Putin wished Erdogan new successes, as well as good health and well-being.