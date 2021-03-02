Putin Congratulates Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev on His 90th Birthday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, qualifying him as an outstanding statesman who has had a significant impact on the course of the history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday, qualifying him as an outstanding statesman who has had a significant impact on the course of the history.

"Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your remarkable 90th birthday. You rightfully belong to the galaxy of bright and extraordinary people, outstanding statespeople of our times who have had a significant impact on the course of national and global history," Putin said in his congratulatory message, released by the Kremlin.

The Russian leader also pointed to Gorbachev's professional experience, energy and creativity that enable his engagement in public and educational work, and contribution to international humanitarian projects.

Gorbachev headed the Soviet Union between 1985 and 1991. In December 1991, he resigned as the final leader of the Soviet Union after the Belavezha Accords were signed, declaring that the Soviet Union ceased its existence. After resigning, Gorbachev established his International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies, also known as Gorbachev Foundation; and the Green Cross International environmentalist organization.