Putin Congratulates Greek President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Putin Congratulates Greek President on Independence Day

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent to his Greek counterpart, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a message of congratulations on the European nation's Independence Day.

"We attach great importance to the relationship with Greece, based on old friendship traditions as well as cultural and spiritual closeness. We hope that running the year of Russia-Greece history, the opening of which coincides with the 200th anniversary of the start of the Greek people's national liberation struggle, will strengthen mutually beneficial relations between our countries," the message, published on the Greek president's website, said.

Putin wished Sakellaropoulou good health and success, all citizens - prosperity and well-being.

As part of two-day celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Revolution, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited leaders and representatives of countries which played a key role in supporting Greeks' fighting for their independence: Russia, France and the UK. Russia will be represented by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

More Stories From World

