Putin Congratulates Guterres on His Re-Election as UN Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a congratulatory message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who was appointed for his second term, the Kremlin said.

Earlier in the day, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that the General Assembly appointed Guterres as the secretary general for a second term beginning January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2026.

"The decision of the General Assembly fully confirms your high political authority. I am sure that your activity will, as before, serve to increase the effectiveness of the UN mechanisms, strengthen the coordinating role of the organization in world affairs," Putin told Guterres, as quoted by the Kremlin.

In his message, Putin also said that Russia will contribute to solving the tasks of the UN.