Putin Congratulates Ice Hockey Icon Ovechkin On NHL Goal Record
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated star hockey player Alexander Ovechkin on his 895th NHL career goal, marking an all-time record.
"This achievement has become not only your personal success, but also a real celebration for fans in Russia and abroad," he said in a statement released by Kremlin.
"I wish you health, good luck and a fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sport," Putin added.
The 39-year old Washington Capitals ace was cheered by deafening chants of "Ovi, Ovi" by a thousands-strong crowd at a New York arena on Sunday after breaking a record previously held by Wayne Gretzky for 26 years.
Gretzky, known in ice hockey as the "Great One", was also present at the UBS arena to witness Ovechkin's history-making strike and spoke in tribute of the record.
This comes despite criticism the Russian has received off the ice over his apparent support for Putin, especially since Moscow launched its military offensive on Ukraine.
Ovechkin founded the "PutinTeam" campaign group to support the Russian president's re-election bid in 2018 and the profile picture on his Instagram account shows him standing alongside the Russian leader.
When asked about the Ukraine conflict at a press conference in 2022, Ovechkin called for "no more war", but gave a muted response when questioned about his prior support for Putin.
"Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and I hope everything is going to be done soon," Ovechkin said at the time.
"I'm Russian. It's something I can't control. It's not in my hands. I hope it's going to end soon."
Ovechkin, who spends all his summers back home in Russia, has never made a public statement in support of Moscow's offensive, despite knowing that such a move would be lauded by Putin and his backers.
After he spoke to Trump on March 18, in a phone call focused on Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy sites, the Kremlin made a point of saying Trump had "supported" an idea from Putin "to organise hockey matches in the US and Russia between Russian and American" players.
Recent Stories
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
More Stories From World
-
Putin congratulates ice hockey icon Ovechkin on NHL goal record5 minutes ago
-
Lebanon health ministry says one dead in Israeli strike in south55 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 19971 hour ago
-
Bishkek opens cycling season2 hours ago
-
Stocks savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war2 hours ago
-
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian college3 hours ago
-
European airlines hit turbulence over Western Sahara flights4 hours ago
-
Belgian prince seeks social security on top of allowance4 hours ago
-
New app hopes to empower artists against AI4 hours ago
-
'Fear and anxiety': Bangkok residents seek quake-proof homes4 hours ago
-
Pakistan listed among 4 countries that make up half of global maternal deaths: UN report5 hours ago
-
Equities savaged as China retaliation to Trump tariffs fans trade war5 hours ago