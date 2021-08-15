Putin Congratulates Indian Leadership on 75th Independence Day, Praises Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, noting that the further build-up of Russian-Indian ties was in the interests of both nations.

"We value the relations of privileged strategic partnership maintained between our states. I am sure that further enhancement of constructive Russian-Indian ties fully meets the interests of our peoples, goes in line with strengthening stability and security at the regional and global levels," the message read.

Putin also noted that the successes achieved by India in the economic, social and other areas are generally recognized. He stressed that India rightfully enjoys high prestige in the world arena and plays an important role in addressing topical issues on the international agenda.

India gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1947. It celebrates Independence Day on August 15.