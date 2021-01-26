UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Indian President, Prime Minister On Republic Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Putin Congratulates Indian President, Prime Minister on Republic Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulation to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's Republic Day.

"Accept heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day. Your country has widely recognized achievements in the economy, the social sphere, science and technology, and other areas. India plays a major constructive part in addressing topical matters on the regional and global agenda," the letter said.

Putin stressed that Russia highly valued strategic relations with India, adding that the further development of cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi would promote the country's national interests and global security.

"We highly value the relations of the privileged strategic partnership between our states.

I am confident that the future expansion of the entire range of constructive Russian-Indian ties meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the goals of strengthening international stability and security," the letter said.

Russia and India established diplomatic relations in 1947. Since then, the countries enjoyed strong bilateral ties in various fields, including the spheres of economic, scientific and military cooperation. In 2000, Moscow and New Delhi signed the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership that further strengthened relations between the states. The Russian-Indian cooperation is not limited only to bilateral dialogue, the countries are also actively engaged in the work of various multilateral frameworks, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS format.

